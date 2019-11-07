LONDON — Laura "Jeanie" Johnson, 82, of London died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Doctor's West Hospital, Columbus.

Born May 7, 1937 in Springfield; she was the daughter of Charles and Blanche Harris.

A member of the Fountain of Truth Ministry; she had led many Bible studies and was past president of Seton Hall. Jeanie had been an executive secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 26 years and had also been a bill collector for Sears.

"Aunt" Jeanie is survived by special cousins Christina Scales-Butts, Deborah Lowery, John Howard, Janet Peterson and Carolyn Ponders along with a host of other cousins including those in the Dayton and Germantown areas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers Kenneth and Vernon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Fountain of Truth Ministry with Pastor Tyrone Artis officiating. Friends may call at the church from 1-2 PM Monday.

The family suggests memorials in Jeanie's name be sent to the Fountain of Truth Ministries, 135 Maple Street, London, OH 43140.

The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, OH; where online condolences may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.