XENIA — Laura McMillan, age 95, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hospice Of Dayton. A native of Bridgeport, Ohio, Laura was born on December 10, 1923 to the late Verna Rothfuss. Laura retired as a bookkeeper with the Ohio Soldier's and Sailor's Home after more than 50 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Marilyn McMillan; two grandchildren, Michael S. (Sarah) McMillan, Kelli J. Sprowls; six great-grandchildren, Corey McMillan, Michael McMillan, Brent McMillan, Meagan Sprowls, David Watson, Lydia Watson; two great-great-grandchildren, Sean McMillan, Teagan McMillan. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph McMillan; two sons, Michael Lynn McMillan, David Lee McMillan; two sisters, Evelyn and Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home by Pastor Andy Wagner. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia.

Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.