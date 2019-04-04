Obituary Print Leo Skaggs (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — Leo Skaggs, age 83, of Fairborn, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Wright Nursing Home while surrounded by his loving family. Leo was born the son of Milford & Minnie (Boggs) Skaggs on October 2, 1935 in Ibec, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Deborah Denise, son in law William Sheets, grandson Stephen Bradley, great granddaughter Aydriona Rose Leigh Sheets, great grandson Waylon Charles Harshman, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Leo is survived by his wife Martha of 61 years, daughters Teresa (Craig) Bradley, Sheila (Kevin) Bradley, and Pam Sheets, brother Charlie Skaggs, grandchildren Joshua (Sara), Jeremiah (Ashlea), Sara, Jessica (Dean), Stacy (Tom), Lyndsey (Neal), and Gunner, great grandchildren Justin, Andrew, Caiden, Alydia, Gracin, Embersly, Brayzlin, Silas, Jack, Liam, and Levi. Leo was a loving husband, daddy, papaw, pap, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Leo was a man of faith and enjoyed praising his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, and tinkering in the garage. More than anything he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio 45324 on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10AM – 12PM where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Bro. David Wolfenbarger & Bro. Daris Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com.

