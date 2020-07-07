XENIA — Lewis A. Anderson, age 92, of Xenia passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 16, 1928, at home in Harding, Illinois, the son of Petra S. (Peterson) and James Arlie Anderson. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his wife: Arlene F. (Cowen) Anderson; his siblings: Ellen Antoine; Clara Hogue; Lawrence Anderson; Fred Anderson; Nora Harden; Pearl Farrare; Mary Mitchell; Lucille Hardin; and Earl Anderson. He is survived by his son: Larry (Tina) Anderson; daughters: Jeanette (Tom) Esterline; Paula (Bill) Chesnut; grandchildren: Nathaniel Kearney; Rebecca (Chad) Smith and Patti Esterline Larr (Chad); great grandchildren: Liberty & Alexandra Kearney; Anna & Liam Smith; and Robert Larr; sister-in-law: Shirley Filson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He worked with the Greene Co. Highway Dept. and retired from DP&L in 1990. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Lewis had been a farmer and carpenter his entire life. He was an active member of the Bible Baptist Church, and enjoyed assisting there with carpentry and maintenance issues. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a loving husband and father and a hard worker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church. Services will be held 7 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 1679 W. Second St., Xenia with Pastor David McClellan officiating. Visitation will be held for the public 6-7 PM at the church. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for people at risk will be observed 5:30-6 PM Wednesday at the church. The family asks that visitors wear a mask while in the church. Lewis will be buried with his wife 10 AM Thursday, July 9th at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements.)