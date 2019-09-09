Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Childers. View Sign Service Information Adkins Funeral Home 7055 Dayton Road Enon , OH 45323 (937)-864-2288 Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRBORN — Linda Childers, 72, of Fairborn, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 10, 1946 in Paintsville, KY to the late Virgil and Sarah (Preston) Childers. Linda graduated from Fairborn High School in 1964 and worked most of her life as a manager for her family's business, the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant in New Carlisle. She was saved by Christ on February 6, 1963 and baptized into the United Baptist family. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family & friends along with her dog, Lacy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah (Craig) Ferguson of Spring Valley, OH; two sons: Bruce Meadows of Springfield, OH and Eric (Susan) Meadows of Fairborn, OH; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Leon (Lisa) Childers of Fairborn, OH and Woody (Kristy) Childers of Fairborn, OH; two grandsons: Seth (Jessica) Caskey and Ramsey Darner; three granddaughters: Isabelle Smith, Dakota Thacker and Rachal Darner; two step-granddaughters: Victoria and Christina Ferguson; two nephews: Mark (Tonya) Childers and Preston Childers; a niece, Jackie Childers; two great-nephews, Zach & Cody; two great-nieces Lucia & Azalea and a very special family friend, Charlotte Farley, as well as numerous friends, neighbors, cousins, and other family who will mourn her deeply and miss her forever. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Miami Valley United Baptist Church, 660 W. Hyde Road, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 with Elders Freddie Preston and Kurt Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again an hour prior to the funeral, all at the Miami Valley United Baptist Church. The Family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care of Linda during her final days. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, OH is assisting Linda's family with her final wishes. In-lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Miami Valley United Baptist Church mailing address is 7055 Dayton Rd, Enon, Ohio 45323

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close