XENIA — Linda Darner Hasting, 70, of Xenia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with family by her side. She was born August 17, 1949, at City Hospital in Springfield, Ohio, to Viola Mae Mercer and Paul Elwood Darner, who proceeded her in death. She grew up in Jamestown and graduated from Greeneview High School in 1967. She married Frederick Thomas Hasting on July 26, 1969 in Maysville, KY. She is survived by her two sons, Frederick "Tom" (Cameron) Hasting, and Michael Paul (Ashley) Hasting, and daughter Candace (Jim) Hampton, grandchildren, Donovan and Ursula. She is also survived by her siblings Jay (Peggy) Darner, Kay Barnett, John (Kim) Darner, Barb (Roy) Ledbetter, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was employed at Wilberforce University for over 31 years. She was a charter member of the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, and was a member of the Greene County Historical Society. She was the current president of the Yellow Springs Yellow Rockers Square Dance Club. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, November 9, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Rev. Keith Little officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Liz Duteil Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Greene Giving, 941 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.