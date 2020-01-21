FAIRBORN — Linda Lee Peifer (née Shaw) died peacefully at Friends Care Community on January 18, 2020. Linda was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on September 2, 1939 to the late Lillian Blackmore and Russell Shaw. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her step-father, Harry Stevens and the love of her life, Patrick K. Peifer who passed away on May 5, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons: Patrick John Peifer, Alex (Tanya) Peifer and Christopher Sean (Aida) Peifer; grandchildren: Emma (Samuel) Peifer-Burns, Elle Peifer, Nicholas Peifer, and Ava Peifer; sisters-in-law, Helen Ortwein and Ann Peifer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda lived for a time in Hillsboro, Ohio before moving with her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Opal and Henry Blackmore, to Fairborn, Ohio. In 1956, her sister, Tamara Morrisette (née Stevens), was born.

Following her graduation from Fairborn High School in 1957, she attended Ohio University for a period of time, but returned to Dayton, Ohio and worked as a secretary at Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC).

While working at DESC, Linda became acquainted with Patrick K. Peifer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was attending the University of Dayton. Pat and Linda were married in 1962, and began their life together in Fairborn, Ohio. After the birth of their first son, Linda dedicated herself to being a full time mother and homemaker.

Linda returned to work part-time initially as a secretary with Pat, so as to be able to continue raising her children. With her children raised, Linda returned to work full-time at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Program Liaison with the United States Air Force Security Assistance Center, where she facilitated material support from the United States Air Force to allied air forces. She retired from the United States government in 2002, following more than twenty years of service.

She and Pat very much enjoyed their retirement together. They had moved in 1994 to Yellow Springs, Ohio. If she was not visiting with her grandchildren, working with John in his apple orchard or enjoying the country life outside of Yellow Springs, she and Pat were traveling, whether to visit Alex and his family in Phoenix, Arizona or Chris who was stationed with the United States Air Force in the United Kingdom or other destination.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Friday, January 24 at St. Paul Catholic Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Linda will be laid to rest next to Pat in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the in Linda's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com