CIRCLEVILLE — Linda Sue (Speakman) Waugh passed away on June 24, 2020 with her family by her side. Linda was born on May 13, 1945 in Williamsport, Ohio to Beaman and Flota Speakman. On July 1, 1966 Linda married the "Love of Her Life", Ronald Waugh at the Williamsport Church of Christ. They would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year. Linda is survived by her two sons Andy (Rebecca) Waugh and Ray Waugh, grandchildren Molly, Brandon, and Becca Waugh, Cody (Candice) Johnston, Paul and Jesse Hill. She is also survived by her sister Bea Smith, niece Carrie (Greg) Hill, sister-in-law Nancy Speakman, and many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald, parents Beaman and Flota Speakman, mother and father-in-law Marj and Ben Waugh, brothers Clyde Speakman and Sam Speakman, sister-in-law Faye Speakman, and nieces Tracy (Dennis) Johnston, Carol (Dave) Lemaster. Viewing hours will be held on June 29, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. There will be no graveside service or dinner following the funeral. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, 43113 or Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244. Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com