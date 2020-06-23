Lisa F. Pottle
XENIA — Lisa F. Pottle, age 57, of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully June 16, 2020. She was born January 12, 1963 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Julia Wilson. Lisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a hardworking, caring, loving woman who adored her sons. She was a people person, who loved meeting new friends, she never met a stranger. Lisa enjoyed listening to her music, loved gardening, flowers and butterflies, and just mostly being with family and friends. Lisa will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Rob" Pottle; mother, Julia Wilson; and brother, Richard H. Wilson Jr. Lisa is survived by her sons, Sean Pottle and Casey Pottle; grandson, Caleb Boblitt; father, Richard Wilson Sr.; siblings, Barry (Nancy) Wilson, Tracy Wilson, Rocky (Marsha) Wilson, and Karen (Peter) Swann; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Service will begin at 4:00pm at the Funeral Home .In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards Lisa's funeral expenses. To share a memory of Lisa or to leave a special message for her family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



