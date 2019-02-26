XENIA — Lisa D. Lee, age 58, of Xenia, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 in Xenia Ohio. She was born February 25, 1960 in Kenton, Ohio the daughter of the late Tom and Mary (Trudell) Dowd. Lisa is survived by her husband, William "Bill" R. Lee Jr. , whom she married May 5, 1984 and her son: Michael J. Lee, both of Xenia. Special family members: Peg and George Tomko, Michael Bednar, James Bednar, and Maggie Gosselin. Lisa is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Lisa graduated from the Brown County Ursulines High School in 1978. She had been the fundraising chairman for Southwest Gulford PTO and retired from County Eye Care in Xenia. She loved to read and was a very talented crafter, especially gifted with cross-stitch. She was a proud "Soccer Mom." Lisa recently developed a love for feeding the birds and squirrels and watching them play in her yard. She enjoyed traveling to North Carolina with her family and collecting shells on the beach. Memorial contributions can be made in Lisa's name to Vitas Hospice 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200 Cincinnati, OH 45202. Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday February 26, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Family will receive friends Tuesday February 26, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.