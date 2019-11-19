WILMINGTON — Lois Ann Hall Hackney, 74, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at University Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Her husband, James Robert Hackney, whom she married July 27, 1969, survives. Mrs. Hackney was born August 12, 1945 in Hatfield, Kentucky, daughter of the late Lee Hall and Laura Edith Elkins Hall. She was a graduate of Morehead State University and received her master's degree from Miami University. Mrs. Hackney retired after 31 years in education. During her career, she taught at Kingman, Sugar Creek, and Greeneview Schools. Following retirement, she worked at Wilmington College supervising student teachers. In retirement, Lois worked for the Clinton County Board of Elections in various capacities for over fourteen years. Lois also served as a Board member of Clinton County New Readers. She was a member of Chester Friends Meeting and a past member of the Rockhouse Church of the Brethren in Pike County, Kentucky. Lois was a past clerk of the Wilmington Yearly Meeting and served on numerous committees of the Wilmington Yearly Meeting and Chester Friends Meeting. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the D.A.R., the Yani Club, the Conversation Club, the English Club, Wilmington Retired Teachers, and the Clinton County Genealogical Society. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening.

In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by two daughters, Renee (Donald) Quallen of Wilmington, Ohio and Rhondah (Kenneth) Owings of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a son, Robert Hackney of Wilmington, Ohio; five grandchildren, Loren Quallen, Sarah Quallen, Emily Quallen, Zachary Owings, and Danielle Owings; a sister and two brothers-in-law, Barbara & Larry Disney and David Hackney; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Hall and Rebecca Godfrey.

In addition to her parents, a brother, Richard Hall, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Mike & Nancy McCormick officiating will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chester Friends Meeting, 3451 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will be in New Burlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to the Chester Friends Meeting, 3451 Gurneyville Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177 or the Clinton County Adult New Readers, c/o Wilmington Public Library, 268 N South St, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.