XENIA — "Franny Steward" Loren Francis Steward, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at . He was the youngest son of Sylvia and Elmer Steward, born on April 8, 1941 in Jamestown, Ohio.

Franny is survived by his wife, Bonnie, whom he married 35 years ago; his daughter: Michelle and husband, Tim; special granddaughter, Shelby and fiancé, Austin; and special grandson: Jarrhett; sister in law: Sandy Steward; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his canine daughters: Brandy and Mandy; who could be seen riding around town with him adorned in their hats and sunglasses. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: George; Betty; Jean; Joann; Gale; Junior.; Jim; Bob and Roger.

He graduated from Greeneview High School, Class of 1959 and retired from Hilltop Basic Resources after over 35 years of service. During his retirement, he delivered meals to Senior Citizens for several years until his health declined. He loved attending NASCAR Races for over 33 years straight. His favorite drivers were Bill Elliott; Mark Martin and Chase Elliott.

"Franny, start your engine and fly. We love you and will miss you. RIP."

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, January 9th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. John Lockwood officiating. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton 45420.

