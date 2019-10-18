Lorene Burdette

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene Burdette.
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Obituary
Send Flowers

XENIA — Lorene Burdette, age 90, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born June 18, 1929 in Stanford, KY, the youngest of 9 children born to David and Eliza Magee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers and 2 sisters; and her husband of 64 years, William E. Burdette.

She is survived by her daughter: Charlotte Esselstein of Xenia; 2 grandsons: William Nathan Esselstein of Bellbrook and Adam David Esselstein of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Although Lorene and her husband, lived in Hillsboro and Denver, CO, she always thought of Kentucky as truly her home.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, October 23rd at Buffalo Springs Cemetery, Stanford, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.