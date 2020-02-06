XENIA — Pastor Emeritus, Lorene Priscilla (Stills) Goins, 90, born in Xenia, resided in Wilmington when she transitioned to Glory on February 1, 2020. She was married for 57 years to Willmore (d. Nov 27, 2003). Their children are, Donna Ware, Faye Files, Bruce Goins (d. May 13, 2016), Lorraine Jordan, Victoria Newsom, Jane Goins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willmore, children, Bruce, Susan, and William, parents, Rufus and Martha Stills, brothers, Lawoys and William Stills, grandparents, John and Ary Stills, and Lillian Jones, parents-in-law, Sherman and Olive Goins. She had twelve grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.