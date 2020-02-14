BEAVERCREEK — Louise F. Jones, 95, of Beavercreek, formerly of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Trinity of Beavercreek. She was born March 8, 1924, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Frank W. and Esta Confer Kendig. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilfred D. Jones, on April 30, 2014, a son, Frank A. Jones, and by two sisters, Jean King, and Jane McVey. She is survived by a goddaughter, Melissa Wiseman of TNennessee, and by many close friends. Special thanks to Ken & Kay Binzer, Ken LeBlanc, Leona Fletcher, Gussie Jones, Mike Buckwalter, and Phil and Teri Houston for providing love and care to Louise during her final illness. , including special friends, She was employed by the Xenia City Schools and the Greene County Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission, as executive secretary. She retired in 1987. She was a member of the Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, the Aldora Chapter #262, O.E.S., was a trustee/secretary of the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival Committee, member of the Beavercreek Ambassadors Club and Chamber of Commerce, Beavercreek Women's Republican Club, volunteer of Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau, major contributor to Owens Place, former member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Beavercreek Historical Society. Louise will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, February January 21, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor B. J. Newman officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, Feb. 20 at the funeral home, with an Eastern Star service at 7:30pm. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.