XENIA — Louise (Penewit) Hill, 98, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital. She was born May 27, 1921, in Spring Valley, Ohio, the daughter of Charles H. and Eva Mae Prater Penewit. She was a lifelong Greene County resident, a graduate of Bellbrook High School, and was a member of the Xenia Church of Christ. She retired from Apex Tool and Die and worked at the Xenia Daily Gazette. She enjoyed attending the Golden Age Senior Citizens (XARSC) and their many trips over the years. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Jamie) Hawkins, Kenneth C. Penewit, Richard (Wanda) Penewit, Ann (Les) VanDyne, by great-nieces and great-nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph W. "Pete" Hill, on December 30, 1982, a brother, Kenneth "Pete" (Gladys) Penewit, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marjorie (George) Lovett, and by a nephew, Robert "Dennis" Penewit. Louise will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Spring Valley Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia Church of Christ, 444 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.