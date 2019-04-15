XENIA — Lowell Caudill, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 28, 1932 in Riceville, KY the oldest of seven children born to Roy and Eva (Stone) Caudill.

Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Emory Caudill and a grandson: Chad Fallis.Lowell

is survived by his wife: Ella M. (Tackett) Caudill, whom he married in 1952; 7 children: Leon (Glenda) Caudill of Xenia; Rick (Julie) Caudill of Xenia; Wanda (Dave) Brown of Xenia; Debbie (Steve) Musselman of Xenia; Donna (Tim) Fallis of Wilmington; Gordy (Ruth) Caudill of Xenia and Gary (Susan) Caudill of Jamestown; 17 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; siblings: Benjamin (Neva) Caudill of Xenia; Laverne (Tom) Golden of Lebanon; Lois Beimly of KY; Danny (Janie) Caudill of Lebanon and Wilma (Danny) Ward of KY; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Lowell proudly served in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from DESC after over 41 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He attended Bible Baptist for 34 years and is currently a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church. He graduated from Oil Springs High School in Kentucky where he played basketball and was affectionately known as "Legs."

He also enjoyed playing horse shoes, which is how he met his wife. He also enjoyed having ice cream every night. Most importantly, Lowell loved his family and was very proud of his children and their accomplishments.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, April 17th at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. Second St., Xenia with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH.)