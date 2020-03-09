XENIA — Lucille Pierson, age 101, went home to meet her Lord on March 8, 2020. Lucille was the daughter of Ida and Charles Milburn of New Antioch, Ohio. Lucille and her husband were self-employed paper hangers. She enjoyed reading, entertaining and cooking for friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, LeRoy; a son, Gene Pierson and a daughter, Shirley Pierson Baker.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Bobbie Pierson of Jamestown and Carol (Gene) Bradds of Xenia; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of the Jamestown Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and welcomed many visiting Christians into her home, including providing a home for the youth minister, Tracy Cleland, whose family became a favorite part of her extended family.

Services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, March 12th at Jamestown Church of Christ 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown, OH. Visitation will be held 10:30-11:30 AM Thursday at the church. She will be buried at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Donations may be given in memory of Lucille to Jamestown Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.