XENIA — Lucy Mae Edwards, age 83, lifelong resident of Xenia was granted her wings on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1935, in Xenia, the youngest of eleven children born to Clarence A. and Maude Jane (Snell) Smith.

She married her husband, Richard on April 3, 1954. She enjoyed playing cards, singing and dancing with her family and sewing. She also liked going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Edwards in 2004; a daughter: Judy Holycross; and siblings: Alvin H. Smith; Mary Taylor; Isaac Smith; Clarence Smith; Helen Gregory; Evelyn Fout; James Smith; Elizabeth Moore; Dorothy Moore and Sarah Smith.

Lucy is survived by six of her seven children: Marilyn Sue (Leonard) Meddock; Deborah Edwards (Tom Long); Richard Edwards Jr.; Darlene (Michael) Piguet; James A. Edwards and Billy Joe (Teresa) Edwards; 24 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be truly missed by all. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and a very giving person.

A gathering for her friends and family to come together to celebrate Lucy's life will be held 3-7 PM Sunday September 22, 2019 at the Xenia FOE, 682 W. Second St., Xenia. She will be interred privately with her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens.