FAIRBORN — Lurine Panther, age 78 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019. She was born February 12, 1941 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Eldon and Goldie (Ison) Stephens. Lurine retired from the City of Dayton as a RTA bus driver. She enjoyed traveling to the beach, music, dancing and spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Vance. Lurine is survived by two children, Sheila Vance, Charles "Rich" (Maggie) Panther; siblings, Johnny (Kris) Stephens, Ruth (Dan) Smith, Geraldine (Densil) Keeton, Sherry Snell; as well as many extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Chaplain Peter Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.