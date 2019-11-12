FAIRBORN — Lynn A. Page, age 78 of Fairborn, passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. She was born July 28, 1941 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Wayne T. and Eleanor (McKee) Goosman. Lynn was a longtime member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church and The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering at Soin Medical Center as a front desk greeter, her beloved animals, and gardening. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her life partner, Larry "Par" Jones; and daughter, Melissa Sue Page. Lynn is survived by three children, Debra (James) Lindsey, Tamara Lynn (Alan) Johnson, Gary L., Jr. (Angela) Page; two grandchildren, Lindsay A. Johnson (fiancé, Andrew Gatchell), Austin R. Johnson; brother, Thomas Goosman; two nieces, Ellen, Laura; and nephew, Aaron. A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Craig Fourman and June Fryman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lynn to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.