XENIA — Mable McCombs (Nared), 74 of Xenia, Oh passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Xenia, Oh. She educated at East High School. She was caregiver to many and turned no one away, willing to be a mother to all. A Viewing will be held on July 30, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm with service beginning at 12 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH).