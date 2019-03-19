XENIA — Magel R. Matson, 85, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. Magel was born October 18, 1933 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of the late Adam and Theressa (Haines) Pitzer. Along with her parents Magel is preceded in death by her husband Richard Matson; grandsons: Joshua Day and Joseph Matson; great granddaughter: Hailee Day; sister: Betty Beemiller; and four brothers: Stanley, Leroy, Harold and Adam Pitzer Jr. Magel is survived by her daughters: Debbie Day (Leroy) and Peggy Zindorf (Tim); sons: Ric Matson (Nancy) and Tony Matson (Pam); sister: Shirley Brown (Jim). Magel is also survived by her grandchildren: Chad Day, Lee Day , Adam Day (Bethany), Linsey Hawley, Travis Matson, Kyle Yancey (Kayla), Brandon Matson (Chari); Amanda Matson and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7 :00 PM at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.