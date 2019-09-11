BLUE SPRINGS, MO — Mamie Sue Tiller, 75, a resident of Oak Grove, MO passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO. She was born January 26, 1944 to Cloyd and Della (Mounts) Blankenship in Hurley, VA.

Sue was united in marriage to Horace Tiller on April 1, 1961 in Grundy, VA. She enjoyed singing, reading the Bible, playing bingo and Crocheting. Sue was a member of Pine Creek Pole Church in Swords Creek, VA before moving to Oak Grove.

Survived by her husband, Horace Tiller of Oak Grove, MO; daughter, Rita Brown and husband Jr. of Oak Grove, MO; granddaughter, Brandie Mears and husband Michael of Blue Springs, MO; great-grandchildren, Edgerrin, Hannah, Mason, Mia; brothers, Bobby Blankenship and wife Rema of Odd, WVA, Jerry Blankenship of Wytheville, VA, Ronnie Blankenship and wife Kathy of Atkins, VA, sisters, Katie Smith and husband Ralph of Rural Retreat, VA, Judy Justus of Marion, VA, Thelma Hubbard and husband Terry of Atkins, VA, Cynthia Burge of Marion, VA; uncle Burton Mounts of Tazewell, VA, aunt, Geneva Blankenship of Grundy, VA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Max Tiller; parents, Cloyd and Della Blankenship; sisters, Annie Smith, Bernice Justus; brother, Billy Ray Blankenship; special aunt, Marie Stiltner.

The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel. Sue's family would like to thank all the nursing staff that cared for her at St. Mary's Village. Memories of Sue and words of comfort for the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.