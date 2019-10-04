FAIRBORN — Marcia Ann Althoen (Warrick), age 73, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor, MI. Marcia was born on November 21, 1945, in Spring Valley, IL. She was the first child of Melvin and Ann Warrick. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Fairborn. Marcia attended Fairborn schools, where she met her husband-to-be, Steven, in seventh grade with whom graduated with in 1964. Marcia is survived by her loving husband, Steven, her son Michael, her daughter Tosca, and three grandchildren, Alec, Eve, and Clara.