XENIA — Marguerite A. Wolf, age 92, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 13, 1926, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Cecil M. and Cora M. (Saunders) Baxter. Mrs. Wolf was a long time member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church, where she was very active in many groups and sang in the choir. She was especially devoted to her family, and enjoyed spending her time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Cecil Richard "Dick" Baxter and Betty Lou Jack; and in 2005 her husband: Edwin Wolf, whom she married December 27, 1946. She is survived by her 5 children: Don (Ann) Wolf of Xenia; Ed (Irma) Wolf Jr. of Perrysburg, OH; Mike (Catherine) Wolf; Karen (Jim) Sturgeon and John Wolf, all of Xenia; grandchildren: Laura (Jim) Bell; Becky (John) Estep; Mary Wolf (fiance Simon Swee); Michael (Kate) Wolf; Steven (Jaime) Syx; Michelle (Tom) Kenney and Melissa (Aaron) Vietor; great grandchildren: Hayley, Lily, Roman, Sydney, Travis, Wade, Dillon, Olivia, Tristan, Chesney, Cameron, Scarlett, Parker, Rixton, McKenna, and Bexley; as well as numerous other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 23rd at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7 PM at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia and again the next morning at the church from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. She will be interred in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or to the Faith Community United Methodist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.