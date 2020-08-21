XENIA — Marilyn Finlay Russell, 89, (April 3, 1931 - August 18, 2020) Marilyn went to join the heavenly host. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and an employee of Xenia Community School for many years. She worked as a secretary and as a teaching assistant. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was an avid sports fan. She supported Little League and Babe Ruth with many hours of community service. She loved the Reds and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Russell, and her parents John and Edith Finlay. She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Kelly) Russell of Cedarville, and Mark (Kelly) Russell of Xenia. Her grandchildren, Nolan (Danielle Katterhenry) Russell of Xenia, Natalie (Travis) Reed of Xenia, Nathan (Kate) Russell of Springboro, Zeb Russell (Alyssa Vowel) of Xenia and Samantha Russell (Brian Alexander) of Xenia. She loved her great-grandchildren dearly Harper, Hudson, and Hayden Russell, Elliana Reed and Vivian Russell. They will miss her greatly. She is also survived by her sister Janet (Jim) Rikhoff of New Jersey and David (Alice) Finlay of Bellbrook. She will be missed by her first cousin and life-long friend Evelyn Pershing as well. She will be missed by her many dear friends, especially Carol Lou Schutte, Ginny Russell, Sawyer Durham, and neighbors.

Her family has decided to honor her request for a simple ceremony. Neeld Funeral Home of Xenia will be handling the arrangements. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.