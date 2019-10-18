XENIA — Marilyn Etta Smith, 76, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. Marilyn was born February 6, 1943 in Greenfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Melvin and Clara Belle (Barney) Daulton. Along with her parents Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband: William "Wild Bill" Smith; brother: Kenneth Daulton and a sister: Judy Jack. Marilyn is survived by her sons: Ronald Smith (Rosemary) and Donald Smith (Billie); sister: Karen Bashorn and her grandchildren: Destry Smith, Mandy Smith and Lauren Smith. Marilyn is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members and close friends. Marilyn enjoyed drag racing with her late husband "Wild Bill Smith" but most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. A celebration of life will be held at the later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.