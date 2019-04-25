ROGERSVILLE, Tennessee — Marjorie Donna Campbell age 77 of Rogersville and Knoxville, TN, died peacefully in her bed, surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at her son's home in Knoxville. She was born in Norfolk, VA on July 7th 1941. But those dates are just bookmarks to the 77 years of life lived in between. Named for her mother Marjorie Donna was known to her friends and family as Donna. Her mother died quite young and Donna often spoke of her beauty and intelligence. Her parent's marriage was a love match and she spoke often lovingly of them. Donna's favorite flowers were yellow roses. She loved cats and always enjoyed her sweet furry babies. Donna loved her husband, traveling and her family. She loved to read. Donna graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, with an outstanding award for a GPA of 3.5 or above. She also was awarded a certificate of achievement from the United States Air Force for the course she took to become a Budget Officer. Professionally she was an excellent keeper of secrets. She recently revealed that she'd worked on the financing of the top secret stealth bomber. Donna was a ranking civilian officer for the United States Air Force and outranked her husband. An achievement that she lovingly joked about with her husband. Most people know that she was a dedicated servant of the Rogersville First United Methodist Church and a passionate worker. She was involved with initiating the Young at Heart program and keeping the program interesting, she helped initiate Mana Kitchen and helped with meals on wheels. Donna was a woman of extraordinary strength, grace and intelligence. She survived cancer twice. Donna lived a full life and now she is home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Lee Campbell; father, La Verne Elliot Dolf; mother, Marjorie Hollidge Brown.

Survived by her sons, Brian Allan (Mary) Campbell, Dr. Douglas Lee(Carmen) Campbell; grandchildren, Ethan and Carson Campbell, and Devin and Kaylin Meister; brother-in-law, Barry Campbell and wife, Lorraine; sister-in-law, Hannah Di Diego and husband, Victor; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

A celebration of life service will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Harrison and Dr. Paul Humphrey officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Cancer Research Center, 2525 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 or to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

