Mark A. Adkins
YELLOW SPRINGS — Mark A. Adkins, age 67 of Yellow Springs, passed away Friday July 3, 2020. He was born December 28, 1952 in Xenia, the son of the late Arnold and Edith (McDaniel) Adkins. Mark was employed as a shop foreman with Yost Superior Co., retiring in May of this year after 49 years of employment. An avid car enthusiast, Mark raced at KilKare for many years and enjoyed all makes and models of automobiles. He valued the many friendships he had through the hot rod community. Mark was a family man and he loved his children and grandchildren and was close with all of his siblings. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jean in June of 2018. Survivors include four children, Angi Adkins of Fairborn, Marci Adkins of Fairborn, Nikki (Todd) Frankenburg of Waynesville, Mark Adkins, II of Fairborn; five grandchildren, Cory, Morgan, Kolton, Karlie, Kloe; three great-grandchildren, Corissa, Landon, Ezella; two brothers, Greg and Doug Adkins; two sisters, Deby (Roger) Moore, Michelle (Junior) Gabbard; his beloved dog, Fergie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and tight knit neighbors. A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Twigs 11 c/o Dayton Children's Medical Center, an organization that his wife was devoted to for many years. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
