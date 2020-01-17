XENIA — Mark A. Wilson, 62, of Jeffersonville, Ohio, formerly of Xenia and Jamestown, passed away Tuesday January 07, 2020 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. He was born October 07, 1957 in Dayton, to John C. and Lucille V. Wilson. He was a 1976 graduate of Xenia High School and worked at Xenia Gazette, Antioch Publishing, Yamada and Timbertech.

He is survived by his brothers, Gregory L. Wilson, O.D. of Batesville, Indiana, Vincent Wilson of Xenia and special friend, Michelle Klontz.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Lucille V. Wilson; sisters, Janet Lee and Leslie Anne Wilson.

Private services will be scheduled.

Condolences to Mark's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com