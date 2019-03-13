Obituary Print Marla Everhart | Visit Guest Book

CEDARVILLE — Marla J. Everhart, 66, Cedarville, passed away suddenly at Greene Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Her father, Lamarr Hamman, passed away earlier the same day. Marla was born May 31, 1952 in Xenia, OH and was a lifelong resident of the Cedarville and Xenia area. She was a graduate of Cedarville High School. She taught baton twirling for many years where she made friends that turned into family. She later worked for ABX Air in Wilmington, OH where again she made lifelong friendships that she treasured dearly. After she retired, she loved spending her free time with family, friends and her pets. She will be remembered as a selfless person with the biggest heart. She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Cody) Kohl, Springfield; her brother, Max Hamman, Springfield; many close friends; and her pets: Mama, Zander, Zoey, Brody, Gizmo, Lilly, and Winston whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Gary Everhart; parents Lamarr and Betty Hamman of Cedarville; and her special cat, Sneaky. Services will be held privately. The burial will take place at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

