VANDALIA — Marsha Floyd Osman, Jr., born September 13, 1926 in Manchester, Ohio, passed away September 15, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Marsha F. Osman Sr. and Wilma E. (Brittingham); sisters, Mildred Polley, Viola Climber and Margaret Smutz, Floyd is survived by his wife, Sarah Elizabeth (Allen) Osman; son and daughter-in-law, Don Allen and Laurie Ann (Lutz) Holbrook; 2 grandsons, Lt. Ian Connor Holbrook and Aidan McCallister Holbrook; 1 brother, Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.), Harry Dean Osman, and Mrs. Marsha Joy Steele.

Floyd was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII serving as a corpsman, chaplain and hospital ship pilot in the Pacific Theater. Floyd graduated from Southwest Bible College with a Bachelor of Arts degree when he returned from WWII. He married Sarah Elizabeth Allen July 22, 1963.

He was a non-violent, gentle man, always striving to live a Christ-like life. He served as a local minister and Sunday school teacher. Floyd was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who according to his son, is the "closest to a saint that I've ever known." Floyd was a certified beekeeper and loved working on handy man projects.

A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Floyd's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

