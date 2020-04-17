FAIRBORN — Martha F. Carroll, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. Martha was born January 22, 1934 in Relief, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Carl and Essie (Williams) Fyffe. Martha married Robert "Bob" L. Carroll on September 12, 1953. Their marriage was blessed with three sons. Martha worked at GM for 10 years and retired from Meijer. Martha was 65+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Aero #536. She was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Fairborn, Ohio. Throughout her life, Martha enjoyed many activities, including gardening, cooking, sewing, fishing, bowling and entertaining family and friends. But above all, she was a loving mother and wife, and devoted her life to serving others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Carroll, her son Jerry Carroll, and son Rob Carroll. Survivors include her youngest son Keith (Nan) Carroll, sisters Leatha (Ray) Snow and Barbara Lemaster, grand-daughters Joyce (Derrick), Jeanne (Warren), and Jennifer (Mike), many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. A private service will be held by the family at Byron Cemetery on April 20, 2020. Due to ongoing concerns for public health and safety, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Martha's serving heart, the family requests that you reach out and help a neighbor in need. The family also encourages sharing special memories of Martha via her online Tribute Wall available at www.beltonstroup.com. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio.