XENIA — Martha E. Farley, 78, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born May 3, 1940, in Hardy, Kentucky, the daughter of Jarvis and Maude Howard Doan. She was a member of North Side Christian Church. She is survived by a daughter, Candy (Todd) Maynard, two sons, Christopher O. (Joanne) Farley and Jeffrey Farley, grandchildren, Dr. Kyle C. (Dr. Emily J.) Farley, Lauren E. Farley, Caroline G. Farley, Abby Farley, Jessica Maynard, Quentin Farley, Thomas Potts, and Racheal (Tom) Penrose, a great-grandson, Pharroh Wilson, a sister, Ruth Scott, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William H. Farley, on July 25, 2006, a daughter-in-law, Dawn Farley, and by eleven brothers and sisters. Martha will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, March 14, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor David Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AHOP Food Pantry, 282 Stelton Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory.