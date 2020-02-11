JAMESTOWN — Marvin Grooms, 79, of Jamestown, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at . He was born June 15, 1940 in Spring Valley, Ohio, to Chester and Audrey Berry Grooms. He was a master craftsman at woodworking, an avid horse-shoe pitcher and gardener. He was retired from GM after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his children: Teri Johnson, Monty Grooms (Elana), James Grooms, Special Daughter-in-Law, Penny Grooms, Angela Grooms; grandchild, Kyle Bennett; great-grandchildren, Bo Bennett and Aiden Bennett; brothers: Wayne Grooms, Ronnie Grooms; sisters: Beverly Grooms, Corrina Grooms; several nieces and nephews.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Audrey Grooms, brothers: Chester Grooms, Neil Grooms, Gary Grooms, Gene Grooms; sisters, Charlotte Massie, Marilyn Adams and his beloved black lab retriever, Ranger.

Funeral service will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

