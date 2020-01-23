XENIA — Mary Ann Starr Haines, age 87, of Spring Valley, Ohio, wife of the late William D. "Bill" Haines, daughter of Helen Starr Secrist and John Kyne moved to Heaven on January 20, 2020 leaving behind her children: Charles Richard (Marian); Sheryl Ann (Robert); Marilyn Louise (Tim); Ronald Dean (Colleen); and her grandchildren: The Gilliland's: Brett, Seth (Carrie), Chad (Jenn), Grant and Neil; the Zabinski's: Amy, April and Aleksander; the Haines': Logan (Maddie) and Clara (Seth) and her great grandkids: Brittney, Ian, Chloe, Sophie, Diego, Nico, William, Connor, Olivia and Emma; sister: Karen (Randy) Thompson; sister-in-law: Barbara Woolard; as well as many other family members and friends.

We are rejoicing for her because "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor 5:8.

A memorial celebration for Mary will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 (her birth date) from 2-4 PM at Victory Life Christian Center, 1862 US St Rt 68 S., Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.)