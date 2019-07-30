XENIA — Mary F. Massie, 81, of Xenia passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 with her family at her side.

Mary was born on February 18, 1938 in Washington CH to the late John F. and Mary (Rayburn) Phillips. She had retired after many years of work as a staffing assistant at the Federal Building in Downtown Dayton. She was a devoted wife and mother, who leaves behind a wonderful legacy.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Massie and 3 brothers, Jerry, Richard, and John R. Phillips.

Survivors include her loving husband Harry Massie; her children, Betty (Conrad) Urive and Robert Massie; grandchildren, Leisa O'Dell, José Urive, Natalia Urive, Paul Massie and Carla Massie; along with 11 great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will take place at 12pm on Saturday, August 3rd at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington CH with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday from 11am until the time of service.

