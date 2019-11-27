Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Mary Bernadette "Bernie" Fisher, 72 of Xenia, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019 at . She was born in Jamestown, Ohio, the fifth child out of eight children born to Reid G. and Della E. (Tyree) Huff on August 28, 1947. Mary attended school at Cedar Cliff where she was a pitcher for the Cedarville Cedarettes Softball Team and a member of the Cedarville Drill Team. Mary graduated from Xenia High in 1965 where she was in the GAA Club (Girls Alethic Assoc.) and Se-Co Club (Home Economics). She retired as an Administrative Secretary at Wilberforce University in 2003. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and bowling. She received awards for the 600 and 800 series club in the Bowling League at Community Lanes in Xenia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Reid and Della Huff; brother, Stevie Huff; sister, Margie Huff; daughter, Gerri Fisher-Levell and great-grandson, Ja'Monnie Nelson.Mary is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, L. Dwight "Buddy" Fisher; daughters, Rhonda Gray, Gloria "Dee" (Shawn) Lennon and sons, Dale and Michael Fisher; grandchildren, Ronald and Justin Nelson, Ashlie (Sentari) Jackson, India Starks, Keristen Lennon-Herd, Joi Fisher, Ruben Levell, Malena, Miya, and Jordin Lennon; great-grandchildren, Justin Nelson, Jr., Jaiden Jones, Ja'Lyanah Pope, Justice Nelson, Mason Jackson, and Ar'Landus Starks; siblings, Charles, Reggie and Gary Huff, Elaine (Clyde) Channels, Mike Huff, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Memorial services will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at United A.M.E Church, 286 East Church Street, Xenia, OH 45385. Visitation at 12 and Services starting at 1 with the Rev. Dr. John Freemen, officiatingand Rev. Kristie CharlestonHighas the eulogist. Arrangements are by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.