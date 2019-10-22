WENDELL, NC — Mary Francis Shaw, age 76, of 784 Old Zebulon Rd, Wendell, NC passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving and caring family. She was born June 17, 1943 to the late Walter Anders and Catherine Hilderbrant Anders. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Eugene Shaw.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who cherished her family and loved gardening. Surviving: daughters: Donna Shaw Gifford (Ronald) of Wendell, and Debbie Shaw Hartzell of Kentucky; son, Darren Shaw (Dani Bowen) of Henderson; grandchildren: Jeromy Gifford, Jennifer G. Batzel (Dennis), Jacob Hartzell (Elizabeth), Ryan Hartzell (Gabbi), Shelby Hartzell, Austin Hartzell; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Teri Anders of Ohio. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.