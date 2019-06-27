XENIA — Mary Jo Simstad, 71, of Xenia, formerly of Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1947, in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Donald A. and Bonnie Jean (Kessler) Feuerstein Koger. Left to cherish her beloved memory are a daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Hines, Xenia, three grandchildren, Todd Hines, Pacifica, California; Ryan (Nancy) Hines, Denver, Colorado; and Renee Shank, Beavercreek, Ohio; a great-grandson, Lucas Shank; two brothers, Donald Feuerstein (Jane Little), Venice, Florida; John (Patricia) Feuerstein, The Woodlands, Texas; a nephew Jean-Paul Feuerstein (Sasha), Houston, Texas; and many close friends including Bob and Joy Briley of Xenia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Paul Feuerstein, a nephew Joshua Feuerstein, and a niece Amanda Rae Feuerstein.

She retired from Auto Owners Insurance Company after serving in a variety of roles ranging from claims adjuster, branch auditor, to company-wide fraud investigator. She was an avid reader, old movie buff, and consummate Christmas cookie baker. She enjoyed volunteering during retirement at the Xenia FISH Food Pantry and spent many years fostering several wonderful golden retrievers with the Golden Retriever Rescue in Lansing, Michigan. More recently, she especially enjoyed yoga classes with the Saturday morning group taught by Carmen at the Kula Cooperative. Mary Jo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her for her generous heart, fun sense of humor, and quiet determination in the presence of a challenge.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Richard Byers and staff, Dr. Emily Franks, the Greene Memorial Hospital ICU staff, Kettering Medical Center CCU, staff especially Dr. Hemant Shah, for the compassionate care provided to Mary Jo throughout her most recent illness.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in private with the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia FISH Food Pantry or to in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.