XENIA — Mary Ellen Lewis, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a 20 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary Ellen was a life-long resident of Xenia, Ohio having graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1942. She married Elbert Lewis in 1943, and they became the parents of two daughters, Vicki and Susan. Mary Ellen enjoyed a lengthy career in the banking business as an employee and officer at Home Federal Savings & Loan. She was a 50 year member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was a faithful and active member of the First Methodist Church in Xenia, having taught Sunday school for several years and having served on numerous committees and boards. She later continued her church membership at Faith Community United Methodist Church in Xenia. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Robinette Randall; two brothers: Richard and Frank; five sisters: Clara Smith, Marjorie Lacey, Katherine Milburn, Emma Jane Frankenberg, and Beatrice Kemp. She was also preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Elbert Lewis and her daughter: Vicki Lewis Coughlin; and two sons-in-law: James Coughlin and Robert A. Miller. Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter: Susan Lewis Miller; brother: Thomas Randall; grandchildren: Lisa Angell, Eric Angell, and Anne McCallister Mills; and eight great grandchildren. Funeral services are pending. Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.