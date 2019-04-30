XENIA — Mary Lou (Overhuls) Adair, age 96, of Xenia passed away peacefully at home, Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Norwalk, Ohio, attended Denison University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from the College of Nursing and Health at University of Cincinnati.

She moved to Xenia, Ohio in 1950 with her first husband, Dr. Richard Kelly. In 1964, she married Thomas Adair of Xenia.

Mary Lou was a member of the Xenia Tuesday Literary Club and Alpha Phi Sorority. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and member of their choir. Mary Lou recently became a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church.

Mary Lou had many interests. She enjoyed reading, gardening, managing her farm, raising and judging Great Danes, knitting and needlework, attending theatre and jazz festivals and especially, friends and family. She enjoyed supporting the Central State Choir. Mary Lou was honored by the City of Xenia designating October 13, 2016 as Mary Lou Adair Day for her positive community contributions, particularly for the Raising from the Ashes, and Adopt a Tree Program.

Preceded in death by Thomas Adair, her husband of 46 years; her parents, Jesse and Inez Overhuls; brothers, Robert and James Overhuls. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (James Nelson) Kelly and Kathryn (Doug) Cooney; grandchildren, James (Lana) Kelly, Claire (Paul Taylor) Nelson, Hannah (Ben Becker) Nelson; Kelly McHugh; Erin Kelly and Alli (Josh) Jetter; great-grandchildren, Josiah Jetter, Zola and Ruby Nelson-Taylor.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:30 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, Ohio.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Pam Kimbrell (caregiver and friend), Hospice of Miami Valley, and caregivers from Home Care Assistance. If desired friends may make a memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N Detroit St # B, Xenia, OH 45385 or 4 Paws For Ability, 207 Dayton Ave, Xenia, OH 45385 . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.