XENIA — Mary Louise (Brooks) Craig better known as Louise or Weezie to friends went home to that greater home in Heaven on December 7, 2019.

She was born September 7, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of William and Elsie (Jack) Brooks. She graduated from Xenia High School in 1953. Louise was Married to Captain Rodger Craig for nearly 67 years and traveled with him during his Marine Corps career.

Louise is survived by her husband, Rodger, her children Ginger, Melodie, and Butch, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Venice Florida Masonic Lodge on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private with family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Venice (Florida), in Tennessee, or the .