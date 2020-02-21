BRYAN — Mary "Mimi" Spangler, 74 years, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio with her family by her side. Mimi was born February 27, 1945 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marcus W. and Dorothy M. (Clemmer) Shoup. Mimi was a 1963 graduate from St. Joseph High School in Dayton, Ohio and continued her education at Immaculata College in Washington D.C., obtaining an associate's degree. She married Greg Spangler on September 24, 1966 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Xenia, Ohio. Mimi loved her family and was always there to support them. Greg and Mimi's house was a gathering place for their children and children's friends. Mimi was a woman of strong Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, school board member, and a member of the Parish Council. Mimi had a passion for the arts and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching and listening to them perform. To share her love for music, she was a former accompanist at the church and church school activities. She was a member of the Bryan Music Boosters and the Bryan Civic League where she was proud to volunteer for the American Red Cross. Mimi had a heart for others and was always searching for a way to volunteer. When she was not volunteering, or at church, she enjoyed classical music and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, Greg Spangler of Bryan, Ohio; three children, Lora (Jim) Knight of Bryan, Ohio, Julie (Roger) Klug of Cincinnati, Ohio and John Spangler of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emily Knight, Sarah Knight, Ryan Knight, Monika Klug, Madeline Klug, Linsey Klug, and Kayelyn Spangler; five sisters, Julie Reed, Adele Daskalakis, Elizabeth (Barry) James, Anne Shoup, Karen Leon and one brother, Stephen Shoup. Mimi was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mark Shoup.

A Memorial Mass for Mary "Mimi" Spangler will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio with Father Jim Halleron officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Private interment be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Services are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Bryan Music Boosters, P.O. Box 186, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.