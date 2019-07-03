JAMESTOWN — Matthew Duane Caldwell, age 50 of Jamestown passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Matt was born on November 15, 1968 in Chillicothe, Oh to Duane and Pat Caldwell. He was a 1987 graduate of Greeneview High School and attended Capital University. In addition to his loving parents he is survived by his daughter Ashley Caldwell of Jamestown, sister Heather Caldwell of Grove City, Aunt Jeanne Thimons, Uncle and Aunt Bruce and Teresa Caldwell, Aunt Jeri Reed, cousins Jay, Jon, Amy Jo, Jeremy and Jennifer; extended family members and many special friends. Matt was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents Orville and Lil Caldwell, Maternal Grandparents Herschel and Virginia Reed and an Uncle Tim Reed.

A Celebration of Life for Matt will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church, 860 Grange Hall Road Beavercreek, Oh 45430. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to one of the following; , or the American Red Cross. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Lavelle, Dr Patel and the many doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for Matt during his extended illness. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia. Ohio 45385. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.