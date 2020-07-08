1/
XENIA — Melissa Ann Chubner, 62, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 24, 1958, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The daughter of James F. and Joann Chubner of Xenia. She retired in 2014 from Robbins AFB, Georgia. She is survived by her mother, Joann Chubner, brothers, James Kevin (Sandra) Chubner of Xenia, Robert Chubner of Dayton, nephew Justin (Marissa) Chubner, Julie (Maegan) Chubner, great niece Kaylee Chubner and great nephew Owen Chubner all of Xenia, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father. Private services will be held by the family in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melissa's memory may be made to Luv.4k9s.org or Luv4k9s PO Box 10586 Dayton, Ohio 45402. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
