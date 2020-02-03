XENIA — Michael T. Jones of Xenia, OH was born on August 27, 1983 in Glendale, AZ. Michael passed away unexpected on January 27, 2020 at the age of 36. Michael was a graduate of Central State University and received a Bachelor Degree in Rehabilitation. Michael loved the Lord, never met a stranger, was a friend to all and a dedicated employee of Frisch's and the YMCA. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his parents Michelle and Steve Dixon; brothers Brandon Jones (Rhyan) and Adrien "Rudy" Jones (Melodee); two nephews, two nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11am until time of service 1pm at A House of Prayer 282 Stelton Rd. Xenia, OH. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH. www.donaldjordanmc.com