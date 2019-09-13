XENIA — Miguel "Mook" Henry, 30, of Xenia, Ohio succumbed to heart complications unexpectedly at the comfort of his home August 24, 2019. Miguel was born May 2, 1989 in Xenia, Ohio to Tawnya L. Henry and Shawndale M. Dukes. Miguel was a 2007 graduate of Xenia High School and graduated from the Dayton Barber College in 2014.

Miguel was a loving husband, father, and son. When he was not spending time with family, he was perfecting his craft as a barber and entrepreneur. He was a positive role model, mentor, counselor, loyal friend, and amazing brother. He had a love of sports; his favorite teams being the Pittsburgh Steelers and Duke Blue Devils. He had an infectious smile that will truly be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife Krystal Y. Henry, three sons, Kevin M. Hawkins-Henry; Chase M. Hawkins-Henry; and Micah T. Henry, all of Xenia; parents, Tawnya Henry and Michael Harding of Xenia; Shawndale Dukes of Columbus; Step Mother, Michelle Dukes of Huber Heights; two brothers, Montez Harding of Xenia; Marcilas Garcia of Orlando; two sisters, Asia and Makayla Dukes of Huber Heights; Maternal grandmother, Janice Henry of Xenia; Paternal grandparents, Christine Dukes of Huber Heights, and Glenn Dukes of Indiana; a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward M. Henry Sr., and brother, Anthony M. Dukes.

Services for Miguel Henry will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Wilberforce University Alumni Multiplex, 1055 N. Bickett Road, Wilberforce Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of the service which will be 1:00pm with Gloria Wade-Dillon officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio 45506.