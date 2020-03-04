FAIRBORN — USAF TSgt. (Ret.) Mike (Stuart M.) Ferguson, age 68 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center. He was born November 20, 1951 in Wilkinsburg, PA, the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Nycum) Ferguson. Mike was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, Class of 1969; and followed with service to his country in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1990 after over 20 years of service. Following his military service, he was employed as an accountant with Hamilton Fixture and Dayton Wire Products; and for the last 10 years has enjoyed being the voice and the face of Ferguson Chiropractic. He was a member of West Enon Church of God, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Always in the spirit of giving, Mike was recognized for being a 10-gallon blood donor as well as a donor of platelets. He was a family man through and through and was loved and cherished by them all. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Camilla; two daughters, Christie (Fabio) Rigato of Fairborn, and their children, Cydnie and Francesco, Melanie (Thad) Cook of Fairborn, and their children, Branden, Owen, Ashton, and Ellianna; sister, Ann Clark of Steubenville; his favorite mother-in-law, Mary Fox of Huber Heights; aunt, Davie Nycum of North Carolina; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. at the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Earl Litman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 P.M. until the time of service at the church. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third St., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Enon Church of God Building Fund. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.